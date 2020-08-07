Pregnant Katy Perry Proves Why She's the Ultimate "Poopedstar"

Katy Perry isn't exactly feeling "wide awake."

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram Thursday, Aug. 7, to share a photo of herself shopping for baby supplies. The snapshot showed the 13-time Grammy nominee, who is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, taking a snooze in a rocking chair as baby blankets and playpens surrounded her.

Instead of revealing where she was shopping, Perry tagged the location as "I've had it." The pop star then jokingly captioned the photo, "Poopedstar."

Of course, her fiancé offered some words of support. "I love you," the 43-year-old actor wrote in the comments section.

Perry announced her pregnancy at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video in March. She then revealed in April that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean star are planning on welcoming a baby girl.

Perry has kept her fans updated throughout her pregnancy journey, too. From posting photos of her baby bump to revealing her cravings, the artist has shared several aspects of this new chapter with her followers.