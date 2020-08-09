NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Simpson and Reign Disick all debuted major hair changes on social media, while The Bachelorette experienced a huge shakeup.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 09, 2020 10:00 AM
Hair today, gone tomorrow.

That is the theme for this week's roundup of the biggest celebrity transformations of the week, as several stars debuted shocking hair changes that left fans scraping their jaws off the floor.

First, Chrissy Teigen debuted a new hairstyle that is perfect for summer, while Jessica Simpson ditched her signature extensions to show off her natural hair. But it was a Kardashian offspring that nearly broke the Internet when his famous mom revealed his bold new look. And he wasn't the only reality star to debut a buzzcut as a Queer Eye fan-fave also showed off a fresh shave on Instagram, surprising even his co-stars with the reveal.

It wasn't just hair-related changes going down this week, though, as one of TV's biggest reality hits underwent a massive shift that everyone was talking about, while another celebrity decided to transform into her mother and the resemblance was truly uncanny. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

ABC
The Bachelorette

In a shocking twist no one saw coming, Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead, multiple sources told E! News. But both women still have their shot at a happy ending as Clare reportedly found love early on in her process after filming began in Palm Spring in mid-July.

"The producers have told [Tayshia] that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," the insider shared. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."

Get all the information on the surprising shakeup here.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Lob for the summer? How fresh. 

The model and Chrissy's Court star took to Instagram to show off her new 'do, writing she went "short again" after trying out a shoulder-skimming style at the 2020 Grammys in February.

Teigen had previously been rocking long locks, but it seems as though she decided to have her hairstylist Irinel de León chop and lighten them for a sleek new look.

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

Holy guacamole, the Queer Eye host shaved his head. And, surprise, surprise, he still looks insanely hot.

Porowski casually debuted the major change in an Instagram post, captioning the pic of his new buzzcut, "number of times I almost put food through my mask: 3."

Loving his new look as much as his 4.5 million Instagram followers? His Netflix co-stars, with Bobby Berk commenting, "Took me a second to figure out who this was." Tan France replied, "YES BUZZ-CUT."

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Disick

In the words of Kourtney Kardashian, "I am not ok."

In an Instagram post, the E! reality star revealed her youngest child had shaved his famously long locks, debuting his buzzcut to her 98.4 million followers. 

Even though Kardashian initially said she was "not OK" after showing off the five-year-old's surprising transformation, she replied "I love it" when family friend Simon Huck commented, "I'm shook but also LIVING for the new look."

Shook and lovin' it? Same. 

Instagram/Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

Y'all, Jessica Simpson just showed off her natural hair and it's just as stunning as we imagined.

Known for her signature long blonde tresses, the bestselling author revealed her extensions-free 'do on Instagram this week.

"This is blurry, but good Lord I love to be extension free," Simpson captioned the selfie. 

E!
Khloé Kardashian

Like mother, like daughter!

In one of their biggest pranks yet, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick decided to go all out by having the Good American designer transform into her mom, Kris Jenner, so Disick could snap unflattering paparazzi photos to leak to the media. And the results were shocking as Kardashian looked almost identical to Jenner, thanks to a hair guru, makeup artist and stylist, nailing the reality TV matriarch's signature hairdo and all-black outfit. 

"I am back at my Kris Jenner glory and it's time to shoot some Kris Jenner paparazzi photos. Scott and I are so excited," Kardashian said of the transformation in a sneak peek of the new season.

