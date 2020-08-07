Meet Exa: Credo Beauty's New Private Label Makeup Line!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While the clean beauty industry has made amazing inroads by creating super-wearable formulas that are toxin-free, the category has been lacking is in offering a diverse shade range. But the game just changed with the launch of Exa, Credo Beauty's new private label makeup line!

The brand's name comes from the decimal unit prefix 1018 (1,000,000,000,000,000,000) because Exa's range is big, their impact is bigger and they're at the max on inclusivity. Exa's formulas are powered by plants, designed for everyone, and offered in packaging that's eco-friendly. Plus, Exa donates a percentage of proceeds to Women's Voices for the Earth, an organization that amplifies women's voices to eliminate the chemicals that harm our health and our communities.