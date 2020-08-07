Go Inside JoJo Fletcher's Newly Decorated Dallas Home With Jordan Rodgers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For every new house comes a new opportunity to shop.

When JoJo Fletcher moved into her Dallas home, the Bachelor Nation member was more than excited to decorate. But when she was given the opportunity to partner with HomeGoods, The Bachelorette star couldn't wait to take advantage of the store's unique pieces and fantastic prices.

"As you guys know, home renovation and home decor is a huge part of my life. It's a passion for me so HomeGoods naturally is one of my all-time favorite stores," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News. "Every time you go in there, it's an adventure."

Back in March—or before COVID-19 lockdowns began—JoJo worked with HomeGoods to decorate four areas in her brand-new Dallas home. Fast-forward to August and the reality star is ready to invite fans into her home for a special look.

"What I like to do is start with the space that I know I'm spending the most time in," JoJo shared. "Start with one big item—whether it's your rug or your sofa—and then build on top of that and once you have those in place, find little accessories or decorative accessories."