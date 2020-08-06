Joe Alwyn Shares Picturesque Photo From His and Taylor Swift's Utah Getaway

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are making the most of their "august."
Today, Aug. 6, The Favourite actor took to Instagram to share a snap from a Utah getaway with his singer-songwriter girlfriend. In the snap, the 29-year-old actor is seen sporting a white t-shirt, dark shorts and a blue baseball cap while hiking along a picturesque scene.
He simply captioned the image with a mountain emoji.
Per an E! News source, the couple enjoyed the Beehive State for a few days before heading further west to Los Angeles, Calif.
"Taylor has been based in Nashville, but she just went to Park City, Utah for a few days with Joe," the insider told E! News. "They're back in LA."
In April, Alwyn confirmed that he was self-isolating with Swift after posting photos of what appear to be the "cardigan" artist's cats. Although the couple is notoriously private, they occasionally share insight into their relationship.
At the start of 2020, Swift briefly touched on her years-long relationship with Alwyn in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.
"I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life," she expressed.
This getaway comes not long after the 10-time Grammy winner dropped her eighth studio album, titled folklore.
At the end of July, alongside a series of photos of the 30-year-old star in the woods, Swift wrote, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore."
As she continued, the A-lister said the new album was one she "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into." Per the Cats actress, she wrote the songs while "in isolation" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," she concluded her statement. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with."
Folklore is out now!