Perk Up Your At Home Date Night With These Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Date Night might not look the way it used to, and if you've been making it work at home for the past few months, it may be looking a little lackluster at this point. Luckily, we have some recommendations to make Date Night feel a little fresher!

For example, there's goodies to dress up your table (whether you're ordering in or cooking), glasses that'll uplevel your cocktails (and mixers to take them even further), and even some things to help you enhance your glow.

So if you're ready to refresh your at-home Date Night routine, shop our picks below. Then, go make plans with your beloved!