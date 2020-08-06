James Charles Apologizes for "Childish" Subtweet About Alicia Keys' Beauty Brand

James Charles is apologizing to Alicia Keys.

The 21-year-old YouTuber took to Twitter on Thursday, Aug. 6, to say he was sorry for a tweet he posted referencing the 39-year-old singer's new lifestyle beauty brand.

"Yesterday, I posted a subtweet about how I thought some celebrities shouldn't launch makeup lines. It was about @aliciakeys," the social media celeb wrote. "A few years ago, she announced that she no longer would wear makeup, so I was bothered because many celebrities come into the beauty space as a cash grab without any actual passion and then leave."

James then acknowledged he deleted the tweet a few minutes later because "it's childish to indirect tweet someone" and because he is "not the gatekeeper of makeup."

"Anyone should be able to secure their bag and it's not up to me which brands people should or shouldn't support," he continued.

He also noted he was glad he deleted the post because, after reading further, he learned that Keys' beauty line is for skincare.

"This was my mistake and I should've read more before tweeting because literally who BETTER to talk about keeping your skin clear without makeup?" James added. "Regardless of my intention with my tweet, it ended up being a microaggression against someone I respect, so to @aliciakeys I owe a direct apology—I'm sorry. It wasn't my place to gatekeep this industry. I can't wait to support and try out the products, and I know the brand will be worth a billion in a few years."