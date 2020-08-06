Jay Manuel Says His Friendship With Tyra Banks "Never Really Recovered" After ANTM Rift

Jay Manuel isn't keeping his eyes peeled for any Tyra Mail.

On Wednesday's episode of Just the Sip, the makeup artist opened up about his experience filming America's Next Top Model and discussed his relationship with former co-star Tyra Banks. This conversation came amid Manuel's press tour for his debut novel, titled The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown.

While Manuel's novel is a work of fiction, he made sure to spill his truth to E!'s own Justin Sylvester on Just the Sip. Per the famed makeup artist, filming ANTM "started off bubble gum and roses" but shifted as time went on.

Even though Manuel held the title of Creative Director on the show, not all creative decisions were made by him. In fact, as he previously discussed in Variety, Manuel objected to a Cycle 4 photoshoot where the models were instructed to swap races.

Not only was Manuel "uncomfortable" with the concept, but "the culture was shifting rapidly behind the scenes." Thus, he recalled turning to the co-Executive Producer and saying, "I can't do this shoot."