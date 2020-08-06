NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Keke Palmer to Host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Keke Palmer is set to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Scroll on to watch the star's first promo for the Aug. 30 award show.

By Jess Cohen Aug 06, 2020 6:00 PMTags
AwardsCelebritiesKeke PalmerMTV VMAs
Keke Palmer, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet FashionErik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer is hosting the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards!

On Thursday, Aug. 6, the network announced that the Hustlers star will front the upcoming award show, set to air live on Aug. 30. "We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's "VMAs" host," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."

Along with this announcement, MTV also released its first promo with Keke and her character from True Jackson, VP. "True, I'm hosting the MTV Video Music Awards!" Keke tells her Nickelodeon character, who now goes by True Jackson, CEO, in the clip. "The VMAs! Summer's biggest stage with the world's biggest artists."

Later on in the video, the 26-year-old recruits True Jackson to help her create a look that says "snack, sticky, thick."

read
2020 MTV Video Music Awards: See the Complete List of Nominees

The promo video also features Keke singing the True Jackson, VP theme song "Change It Up," with a special new VMA twist.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Reveals Who She Named Her "betty" Characters After

2

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Major Cleavage & New Bob Haircut on Instagram

3

Cameron Diaz Says She Found "Peace" Only After Retiring From Acting

In addition to Keke hosting, the VMAs will also include performances from BTSDoja Cat and J Balvin, all of who are nominated. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande both scored nine nominations ahead of the award show, leading the list of honorees, while Billie Eilish and The Weeknd received six nods.

You can check out the complete list of nominees for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards HERE.

Related: BTS Will Perform at the 2020 MTV VMAs

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Aug. 30 in New York City.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Reveals Who She Named Her "betty" Characters After

2

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Major Cleavage & New Bob Haircut on Instagram

3

Cameron Diaz Says She Found "Peace" Only After Retiring From Acting

4

"Drunk in Love" Producer Detail Arrested on 15 Sexual Assault Charges

5

Selena Gomez Hopes Her Quarantine Cooking Show Will Make You Laugh

Latest News

Keke Palmer to Host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

A League of Their Own Series Officially Coming to Amazon

"Drunk in Love" Producer Detail Arrested on 15 Sexual Assault Charges

Shop Abercrombie & Fitch's Biggest Denim Sale Ever

Bella Hadid Calls Out New York Police Officers for Not Wearing Masks

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Major Cleavage & New Bob Haircut on Instagram

Today's Best Sales: Farm Rio, Saks Off 5th, Vitamin A & More