Bella Hadid Gives New York Police Officers the Middle Finger for Not Wearing Masks

Bella Hadid wants New Yorkers to mask up.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the supermodel appeared to be enjoying some fresh air in the Big Apple when she came across some members of the New York Police Department.

When Bella noticed that they weren't wearing masks or face coverings, the 23-year-old decided to document the moment on Instagram Stories.

"U guys look goofy," she wrote on one slide while sharing a photo of three officers.

Soon after, Bella captured more officers meeting outside without proper face coverings. "Hi @NYPD masks are for all of our safety, not just urs….:)," she wrote on her post.

NYPD is not commenting on the supermodel's social media post. According to New York City Heath, a state mandate is currently in affect that requires "everyone to wear a face covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others."