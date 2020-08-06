Kylie Jenner's New Cleavage-Baring Photo Might Be Her Sexiest Yet

Kylie Jenner is baring more than ever before.
In a photo posted by her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is showing off a new bob haircut, sultry makeup and most notably, some serious cleavage!
Wearing just a robe in the boob-baring snapshot, a freshly made up Kylie is giving the camera a fierce, all-knowing stare. And thanks to Ariel—better known as makeupbyariel on Instagram—who used neutral tones to achieve a chiseled contoured look, all of Kylie's facial features are perfectly accentuated.
Ariel captioned the sultry photo, "Almost XXIII," referencing the number 23, since 22-year-old Kylie is about to celebrate her birthday in a matter of days.
There's no telling if the mom to two-year-old Stormi Webster will stick with the shoulder-grazing bob—courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero—especially since she's been opting for an extra-long, waist-length 'do as of late.
Regardless, it's safe to say the Kylie Cosmetics owner can rock practically any look.
Just the other day, Kylie debuted her Vogue Hong Kong cover, in which she was wearing an alluring maroon Yves Saint Laurent latex outfit, paired with thigh-high boots.
We can't wait to see what the soon-to-be 23-year-old will wear on her birthday!
In the meantime, check out the scantily clad photo above.