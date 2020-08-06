NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Read Zoë Kravitz's Touching Tribute to Her High Fidelity Family After Show's Cancellation

"Thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us," Zoë Kravitz wrote on Instagram amid the High Fidelity cancellation news. "#BreakUpsSuck."

By Elyse Dupre Aug 06, 2020 4:09 PMTags
TVZoë KravitzCelebrities
Related: Zoe Kravitz Reacts to Being in "High Fidelity" Like Her Mom

Fans are saying goodbye to High Fidelity. The Hulu series is being canceled after one season.

The show was a reimagined version of Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and the 2000 film adaptation starring John Cusack, with Zoë Kravitz taking on the main role and telling the story from a female point of view. The 31-year-old actress gave a final farewell to the program on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 5. 

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family," she wrote alongside a series of cast photos. "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #BreakUpsSuck."

Kravitz had a special connection to High Fidelity, which also featured Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jake Lacy, David H. Holmes and more stars. Not only did she star in it, but she also served as an executive producer. In addition, her mom, Lisa Bonet, appeared in the original movie.

"I've always been a fan of the book and the film regardless of the fact that she was in it," Kravitz told E! News earlier this year. "But I think it's a cool thing that she was a part of it, and it feels like a very cool, serendipitous, full-circle situation for sure." 

photos
TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check: What's Going on With Your Favorite Shows?

High Fidelity was originally created for Disney+; however, it ended up moving to Hulu in 2019. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Veronica West expressed her hope that there would be "more season of High Fidelity" and that "people would be rooting for different relationships."

Trending Stories

1

Cameron Diaz Says She Found "Peace" Only After Retiring From Acting

2

Taylor Swift Reveals Who She Named Her "betty" Characters After

3

Michelle Money Addresses Clare Crawley Bachelorette Rumors

"As we move forward into future seasons, I think Rob is going to date some strangers that we haven't met before," West said at one point. "I think we're going to go on relationship stories and other kinds of stories with Cherise and Simon and the universe will continue to expand."

Trending Stories

1

Cameron Diaz Says She Found "Peace" Only After Retiring From Acting

2

Taylor Swift Reveals Who She Named Her "betty" Characters After

3

Michelle Money Addresses Clare Crawley Bachelorette Rumors

4

Jamie Foxx Details His Trash Talk Conversations With Kobe Bryant

5

Zoë Kravitz Honors High Fidelity Family After Show Cancellation

Latest News

Why JonBenét Ramsey's Murder Remained a National Obsession

Keke Palmer Reveals New Proud Family Character: Meet Maya

Zoë Kravitz Honors High Fidelity Family After Show Cancellation

Jamie Foxx Details His Trash Talk Conversations With Kobe Bryant

Michelle Money Addresses Clare Crawley Bachelorette Rumors

Exclusive

Watch Luann de Lesseps Salsa With a Partner Half Her Size

LOL! See Khloe Kardashian Transform Into Kris Jenner on KUWTK