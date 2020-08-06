NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Taylor Swift Reveals Who She Named Her "betty" Characters After

Taylor Swift addressed speculation about who she named the characters in her song "betty" after. Read on to find out what the singer just revealed.

Taylor Swift has revealed the real story behind her new song "betty."

Since the release of the superstar singer's eighth studio album, folklore, on July 24, fans have been pouring over the lyrics to each track. One song in particular—"betty"—had Swifties around the world speculating about the names Swift mentioned in the lyrics. In the track, the Grammy winner uses the names James, Inez and, of course, Betty. After listening to the song, many Swift fans noted that James and Inez are the names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' two eldest daughters, James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds.

The 30-year-old star, who has been close pals with the superstar couple for years now, even had fans speculating that the name "Betty" could be the moniker of Lively and Reynolds' third child. The private pair had yet to share the name of their baby girl before this time. However, since their daughter James was previously featured on Swift's song "Gorgeous," rumors started flying that "betty" revealed the celeb baby name.

Swift did not immediately address the rumors; however, she did recently share the backstory of her hit track while introducing "betty" on country radio.

In the radio clip, captured by fans on social media, Swift explained that she wrote the song from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy who just lost the love of his life. "I've always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identities, and you can sing from other people's perspectives. So that's what I did on this one," Swift told radio listeners.

And, addressing those name rumors, Swift confirmed, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids."

So there you have it, Swifties! Right from the lyricist herself. You can listen to "betty" in the lyric video above!

