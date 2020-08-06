NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Ashley Graham's New Summer Swim Line Brings the Heat

Dive into this size-inclusive collection featuring bold leopard prints, bright solids and sexy lace-up details.

EComm: Ashley Graham's New Swim LineJustin Ervin for Swimsuits For All

We're in the home stretch of summer, but that's no excuse to let your swimsuit game drop. Thank goodness supermodel, advocate and new mom Ashley Graham just dropped a new collab with Swimsuits For All to keep us in one and two-piece style well past Labor Day!

As with all of Graham's collabs with the brand, each suit offers inclusive sizing that ranges from 4 to 24, with a variety of silhouettes for every kind of swimmer (or sun bather). There's super sexy one-pieces, bold bikinis, and even swim tees that offer more coverage, but still help you stand out. Even cooler? The campaign was shot by Graham's husband, Justin Ervin, from their family home in Nebraska!

From bold leopard prints to bright solids and sexy lace-up details, each style is thoughtfully constructed to complement every body. Check out some of Graham's personal faves below!

Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Rebel Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit

Bring the drama in this stunning one-piece, with a plunging V neckline and high-cut leg. It also features some secret helpers, like soft, wire-free removable bra cups and a Power Mesh tummy-control front lining. Speaking of lining, the entire suit is fully lined. So go ahead and strike a pose in the spotlight (or sunlight).

 

$148
$118
Swimsuits For All

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Epitome String Bikini

Embrace the tropics in this low-rise two piece, featuring island-inspired flowers standing out against a sweet pink backdrop. It also features wire-free removable bra cups for extra support, and sliding adjustability for customized coverage. And not only is it fully lined, but the self-tie straps are also convertible, so you can wear the suit in a multitude of styles.

$126
$76
Swimsuits For All

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Idol Black Shirt

Want a two-piece that offers a little more coverage than your average bikini? This swim shirt should do the trick. Even though it has a deep V neckline, it's accented with lace-up, tie-front details so you can make sure you're secure for a little beach volleyball. The top is made of soft touch stretch jersey knit, so not only is it comfy, it'll move with you.

$88
$53
Swimsuits For All

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Boss Fearless Underwire One Piece Swimsuit

They say this swimsuit is fearless, but we think it's fierce! With a bold animal print, lace-up details that run up the side and self-tie halter straps, you'll definitely stand out from the crowd in this stunning one-piece. It's also fully lined, features a hidden underwire bra with removable soft cups, and offers the brand's signature Power Mesh tummy-control front lining.

 

$128
$77
Swimsuits For All

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Fearless High Waist Bikini

A classic is a classic for a reason, as proven by this two-piece bikini with a high-waisted, high-leg brief and triangle top with convertible self-tie straps. The top also features removable foam cups for extra support, while the bottoms also have a Power Mesh front tummy-control panel, and a nifty tie-back, keyhole detail.

$126
$63
Swimsuits For All

If you're still looking for swimsuits, we also recommend taking a peek at this $28 swimsuit with 3.450 5-star Amazon reviews! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

