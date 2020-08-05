Grey's Anatomy Season 17: Less Kissing, More Masks and "So Worth the Wait"

Grey's Anatomy will have a lot on its plate when it returns for season 17.

There were four episodes left unfilmed when the show shut down production in early March, and since then, the world has gone through and continues to go through a major medical crisis as well as a huge civil rights movement. Grey's is a medical show that takes place in present day, so to ignore the coronavirus pandemic would be both difficult and somewhat irresponsible, as showrunner Krista Vernoff eventually realized.

"I spent the whole hiatus kicking it around, and I came into the writers room thinking that I had made the decision that we were not going to do it," she said on THR's TV's Top 5 podcast, explaining that she simply felt pandemic fatigue. But a conversation with all the writers and particularly the medical experts in the room, who are referred to as "Team Medical," totally changed her mind.