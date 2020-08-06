Watch Luann de Lesseps Dance With a Partner Half Her Size in Tequila-Fueled RHONY Sneak Peek

Another memorable RHONY dinner!

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new The Real Housewives of New York City, the ladies let loose while celebrating Sonja Morgan's birthday in Mexico. However, it's Luann de Lesseps who steals the spotlight as she ends up dancing with a waiter half her size (more on that later!).

Upon arriving at the restaurant, named La Parrilla, Countess Luann appears less than impressed.

"Ok, this is where we came all the way? OK," the cabaret star remarks.

Co-star Dorinda Medley shuts down any negative talk as she declares that the eatery "looks fun." While Luann agrees that it does look fun, she tells the ladies they "should be in jeans for God's sake."

Don't be all, like, uncool, Luann!

Thankfully, it doesn't take long for the ladies to get into the spirit, especially since it's Sonja's night to celebrate her birthday. Although, it seems Lady Morgan didn't receive the memo about her party in Mexico.