Terry Dubrow Has an Idea About What Paul Nassif Will Name His Baby Girl & It's Hilarious!

Paul Nassif is keeping his baby name under lock and key!

The Botched doctor is expecting a little girl with wife Brittany Nassif and his BFF and TV co-star Terry Dubrow says he doesn't even know the baby names Paul is considering. However, he does has an idea about what might inspire the little one's name and it's a pretty hilarious hunch.

"Paul and I have a little thing about what he's going to name her. And I think he's going to find some bizarre way of naming her after himself," Dubrow told E! News exclusively while promoting this Saturday's premiere of License to Kill on Oxygen. "I'm not kidding. So it's a big mystery that he's hiding from everyone until she's born. And I'm thinking to myself, 'What do you call a girl who's Paul? Do you call her Paula? Paulina?' And the question is: will she have a normal amount of hair at birth if he names her Paulina?" LOL!