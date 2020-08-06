Terry Dubrow Has an Idea About What Paul Nassif Will Name His Baby Girl & It's Hilarious!

Paul Nassif is keeping his baby name under lock and key!
The Botched doctor is expecting a little girl with wife Brittany Nassif and his BFF and TV co-star Terry Dubrow says he doesn't even know the baby names Paul is considering. However, he does has an idea about what might inspire the little one's name and it's a pretty hilarious hunch.
"Paul and I have a little thing about what he's going to name her. And I think he's going to find some bizarre way of naming her after himself," Dubrow told E! News exclusively while promoting this Saturday's premiere of License to Kill on Oxygen. "I'm not kidding. So it's a big mystery that he's hiding from everyone until she's born. And I'm thinking to myself, 'What do you call a girl who's Paul? Do you call her Paula? Paulina?' And the question is: will she have a normal amount of hair at birth if he names her Paulina?" LOL!
Terry continued jokingly, "And the other question I want to know is when she turns 1, who will have more teeth, her or Paul? Because he's so old! Alright, that was rude. I'm very excited about it. I have a boy and three girls and I love them both but you do have to interact with them differently I think to be effective...for a girl, you gotta do more listening than yakking. That's the key."
As this will be Paul's first daughter (he has three sons from his previous marriage), Terry offered some more advice on how to be a great "girl dad."
"First of all, shut up and listen! That's one of the key things: don't try to fix everything,' Terry told E!. "I was raised by a single mom, most of my practice is taking care of women. I love women, they're my favorite gender. But you have to learn how they're different than men. Sometime women just want to bend your ear, they don't want you to solve everything. So when she's trying to confide in you, just listen and love her and don't f--king try to solve everything."
Catch Terry on the season two premiere of License to Kill Saturday at 7 p.m. on Oxygen! Scroll down to see exclusive images from Paul and Brittany's recent beachside pregnancy photo shoot!