NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Jokes Quarantine Has "Tested" Her & Fiancé Mike Hill's Relationship

By Allison Crist Aug 05, 2020 7:33 PMTags
ExclusivesReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaShowsCelebritiesCynthia BaileyDaily PopJustin SylvesterCoronavirus
Related: Cynthia Bailey Dishes on Mike Hill, Quarantine Sex & Cocktails

Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill have gotten closer than ever over the past few months—perhaps a little too close!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star dished on the couple's time in quarantine on Wednesday's Daily Pop, telling E!'s Justin Sylvester that being stuck inside with one another has "really tested" them.

"It was a lot. You know, it was one thing to marry someone and I think it's another thing to go to prison...you can't go no where else!" Cynthia said, laughing.

The pair got engaged in July 2019 after dating for more than a year. And until the coronavirus pandemic hit, Mike's job as an anchor for FOX Sports in Los Angeles forced him and Cynthia to, for the most part, be in a long-distance relationship. 

While this meant Cynthia and Mike had to get used to being around each other more when quarantine rolled around, it turned out to be a big plus for a specific part of their relationship: their sex life. 

Watch
Watch "RHOA" Star Marlo Hampton's Powerful PSA

"I said I didn't want to be on lockdown with the man for the rest of my life, I didn't say anything about being tired of sex!" Cynthia told Justin after he inquired about their bedroom antics.

She continued, "You gotta remember, this is still, at the end of the day, a long-distance relationship. So the sex part is a blessing."

The couple was initially set to say "I do" on Oct. 10, 2020, but Cynthia revealed that they haven't made a decision to carry on or postpone due to COVID-19. 

"That is the million dollar question," she said.

Trending Stories

1

Audrie & Daisy's Daisy Coleman Dead By Suicide at 23

2

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

3

Selena Gomez Hopes Her Quarantine Cooking Show Will Make You Laugh

read
E!'s Justin Sylvester Talks Race & Inclusion With Elaine Welteroth, Cynthia Bailey & Dr. Jackie Walters

For now, the mother of one is keeping busy with her many ventures, including The Bailey Wine Cellar and her partnership with Seagram's Escapes—the latter of which led to her creating her own version of a Bellini cocktail, which she and Justin were sipping on during Daily Pop.

Watch the complete conversation in the above clip!

Trending Stories

1

Audrie & Daisy's Daisy Coleman Dead By Suicide at 23

2

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

3

Selena Gomez Hopes Her Quarantine Cooking Show Will Make You Laugh

4

Heidi Klum Denies Claim She Flew on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Plane

5

Midnight Sun Is Out: See the Twilight Cast Then & Now

Latest News

Did Jay Cutler Delete His Instagram Because of Kristin Cavallari?

Update!

Go Inside Jennifer Lawrence’s $10 Million New York City Penthouse

Audrie & Daisy's Daisy Coleman Dead By Suicide at 23

Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Says Quarantine "Tested" Her & Mike Hill's Relationship

Best Sites to Buy Underwear and Lingerie

Selena Gomez Hopes Her Quarantine Cooking Show Will Make You Laugh

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI