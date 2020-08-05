YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

Jake Paul's home has been searched by the FBI.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the agency executed a federal search warrant at the 23-year-old YouTube star's Calabasas, Calif. home. The bureau confirmed to E! News that the search warrant is part of an ongoing investigation, but declined to comment further as the affidavit is sealed.
It's also unclear if Paul was home at the time. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment. The Internet personality has not yet addressed his millions of fans publicly about this on any social media platform nor has he posted anything in general since Aug. 2.
In photos taken by paparazzi, a large unit of people dressed in uniform and gear to conduct the search can be seen outside his home. According to a source, they arrived at Paul's house around 6:45 a.m. local time and remained for about two hours. Upwards of 20 vehicles were estimated to have driven onto Paul's property with another five on the road.
Paul, who has amassed more than 20 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, is no stranger to controversy. In June, he was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly for being at a protest that was declared unlawful. Police also alleged he illegally entered and remained inside an Arizona mall when it was closed.
"Following the riots and looting that occurred on the evening of May 30th 2020 at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying social media influencer, Jake Joseph Paul (23), as a participant in the riot," police said in a statement at the time. "Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police."
Prior to the charges, Paul denied any allegations that he participated in looting and vandalism.
"For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona," he said in a statement on Twitter. "We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging."
The Internet celebrity continued, "I do not condone violence, looting or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction that we witnessed and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it's time to join together and evolve."