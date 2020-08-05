Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

The Teen Mom family is growing once again.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Chelsea Houska announced she is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Cole DeBoer.

"One more DeBoer!" the Teen Mom 2 star shared on Instagram. "Coming early 2021."

Cole also confirmed the news with his own social media post. "The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4," he wrote online.

Chelsea is already the proud mom to daughter Aubree, 10, who she welcomed with ex Adam Lind. She also is raising Watson, 3 and Layne, 1, with Cole.

"This. So happy for y'all!!" co-star and friend Kailyn Lowry wrote in the comments section. "And I love that you write your story into your home."

The exciting news comes just days after MTV announced a new season of Teen Mom 2. Set to premiere on September 1, season 10 will feature Chelsea focusing on mother-daughter time by supporting and guiding Aubree through difficult decisions. At the same time, the MTV star and her husband are getting busy building their new dream home.