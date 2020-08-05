NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Clarke and Her Friends Cannot Be Fooled So Easily in The 100 Sneak Peek

Exclusive: Clarke, Jordan, Niylah, and Raven begin to piece together just how deceptive Octavia's memories have been for the Disciples in a sneak peek of The 100

By Lauren Piester Aug 05, 2020 4:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesThe 100Entertainment
Related: "The 100" Exclusive Sneak Peek

Everything is not as it seems on The 100

This week's episode of the CW drama returns to the stone room, where Clarke, Raven, Jordan, and Niylah are still reeling from learning that Octavia, Diyoza, and Echo have all joined the cult of the Disciples. E! News has a sneak peek of the moment, and you'll be happy to know that while they are shocked, they also quickly realize that something is up. Why does Bill Cadogan still think Clarke has the Flame, which she only did for "one day, over a hundred years ago?" 

Gabriel explains that everything they know was taken from Octavia's memories, which apparently showed Clarke getting the Flame but none of the many, many things that came after. 

"If they still think it's in Clarke's head, then Echo, Octavia, and Diyoza never told them it isn't," Jordan points out. "Meaning..."

"They're not with them," finishes Niylah.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Clarke immediately jumps into action. She instructs Niylah, Gabriel, and Jordan to stay behind and "watch Cadogan," while she has another mission. 

"Hold this room. If things go south we're gonna need another way out," she says. "Let's go find out what the three most dangerous women on this or any planet are up to." 

We'll all have to wait to watch the episode to find out what she does next, and to see how long it takes for us all to find out just how deceptive Octavia's memories have really been. Maybe she really didn't see Bellamy die after all...

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

2

Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

3

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Head & She's Not Ok

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Sheidheda finally makes his move, and one Disciple goes rogue. 

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

2

Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

3

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Head & She's Not Ok

4

Megan Fox Shares Topless Pic Of "Achingly Beautiful" Machine Gun Kelly

5

Ellen DeGeneres' Brother Vance Calls Attacks on Her "Bulls--t"

Latest News

Selena Gomez Hopes Her Quarantine Cooking Show Will Make You Laugh

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Raided by FBI

Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4

5 Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

All 8 Harry Potter Films Are Coming to Peacock!

Why Hannah Ann Sluss Was Just Spotted on The Bachelorette Set

Kim Kardashian & More Send Messages of Support After Beirut Explosion