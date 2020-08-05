Ellen DeGeneres' Brother Vance Calls Attacks on Her "Bulls--t"

Ellen DeGeneres' big brother has her back.

As stars either issue their public support or criticize the daytime host amid allegations of a toxic work environment behind the scenes at her long-running show, the comedian's older brother, Vance DeGeneres, has made it publicly clear where he stands.

"If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don't know my sister," the movie producer tweeted on Tues., Aug. 4. "She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She's one of the kindest, most generous people you'll ever meet. And one of the funniest."

On Facebook, Vance did not mince words as he denounced the criticism against his famous sibling, writing, "Ok, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you—it is all bulls--t."

Vance further aligned himself with his sister, telling his Facebook connections, "I put up a simple statement yesterday that said 'I stand by Ellen.' Only a handful of my Facebook 'friends' responded to it. If you don't support Ellen, then you don't support me, so please unfriend me. I'm sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has—and always will—stand against bullying of any kind. She's a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot."