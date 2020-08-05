American Ninja Warrior's Drew Drechsel Arrested and Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Andrew "Drew" Drechsel, American Ninja Warrior's season 11 champion, was arrested in Florida on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and accused of seeking sex with a minor and inducing her to send him sexually explicit images, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

Per a release shared by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, the 31-year-old contestant is "charged by complaint with manufacture of child pornography, enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct, travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and use of interstate commerce to entice a minor."

According to a criminal complaint filed July 31, 2020, a female made a complaint to the Cherry Hill Police Department in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on June 23, 2019. The then-19-year-old woman claimed she and Drechsel had a sexual relationship that began when she was 15 years old and he was 26 years old. The criminal complaint stated she confided in her mother when the sexual relationship began. However, the mother claimed her daughter threatened to harm herself if the police were called.