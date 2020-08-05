NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Head and She's "Not OK"

Kourtney Kardashian joked she's "not ok" after son Reign Disick cuts off all his hair in favor of a trimmer style. Nonetheless, the mom said she "loves" it.

Reign Disick is ready for his close-up. 

The 5-year-old debuted his new look on mom Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram this Tuesday. In the pic, he stood with one hand brushing over his short locks and the other behind his back, giving off the confidence that comes with a fresh haircut.

Kourtney captioned the photo, "I am not ok," and girl, same.

Little Reign has grown out his hair for much of his five years on this earth, which explains the mixed reaction to the bold move. Many of the Poosh creator's followers shared their shock and excitement, including Kacey Musgraves and Hailey Bieber, who replied with words of adoration.

Kardashian family friend Simon Huck commented, "I'm shook but also LIVING for the new look," to which Kourt replied, "I love it."

When one commenter asked if the mom of three kept some of the hair, she said, "It will be with me forever."

In the past, Kourtney has been criticized for not cutting Reign's long locks, which has led to more than one clap-back.

This April, the reality star put a critic in their place when they commented on a picture of the toddler, "Bruh cut your son hair…smh."

"Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG," Kourt replied, referencing a now-iconic interaction with Scott Disick from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Reign isn't alone in his penchant for long hair. His big sister, Penelope Disick, didn't have her first haircut until 2019, when she was 6-years-old. For her first chop, Penelope chose to get a messy bob with a slight bang. Nowadays the 8-year-old's hair is looking a bit longer.

Meanwhile, Penelope and Reign's aunt Kylie Jenner continues to keep her followers on their toes with new hair colors and styles on the reg, with Kim Kardashian following closely behind in red hair. 

 

