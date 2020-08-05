NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

9 H&M Items We're Obsessed With This Week

Shop these perfect end-of-summer finds.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 05, 2020 12:19 AMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.

You heard it here first: H&M has the best new arrivals this week. These end-of-summer finds are perfect for soaking up those last rays. Plus, as always, they're über-affordable.

Between breezy tanks, comfy joggers, statement accessories and more, you can't go wrong with these buys. So below, shop the H&M items we're obsessed with this week. They'll be sure to become your new wardrobe staples.

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020: 10 Fashion Finds We're Snapping Up Now

Tie-front Ribbed Top

This top, available in black or white, is both sexy and sweet. We're digging the ruffle trim.

$15
H&M

Puff-sleeved Smocked Blouse

This pretty floral blouse has a smocked body and puff sleeves. Plus, it ties in pretty bow at the back. You can pair it with a matching skirt if you'd like.

$25
H&M

Smocked Cotton Top

This sweet cotton top is breezy for hot summer days. It also comes in yellow.

$30
H&M

Cotton-blend Joggers

Is there such thing as too many joggers? These look rather classy, we'd say. They come in four other colors too.

$13
H&M

Embroidered Cotton Camisole

Check out the attention to detail on this cami! We love the embroidery and pom pom trim. You can also buy it in white.

$20
H&M

Lace-trimmed Sweater

This sweater in an amazing turquoise hue will transition flawlessly into fall. We're loving the lace neckline and slouchy fit.

$30
H&M

Multi-strand Necklace

How pretty is this necklace? It gives you the layered look without having to put in any effort.

$13
H&M

Waist Belt

This faux-leather belt looks more expensive than it actually is. We adore its buckle.

$18
H&M

Soft-cup Lace Push-up Bra

If you want a push-up effect without the uncomfortable underwire, look no further than this lace bra. It comes in several different shades.

$25
H&M

Up next, shop 25 things to take your self-care ritual next level.

