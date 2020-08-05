This $15 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Has 16,373 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Cast-iron skillets can run pricey. But there's one on Amazon that reviewers are loving for only $15. The Lodge cast iron skillet has been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and can be used in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, on an induction cook-top or even over a campfire.
Shop this sweet American-made skillet below from a brand that's been around since 1896, and hear all about what reviewers have to say.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle
This cast iron skillet has a helpful handle for grabbing it out of the oven and can be used to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill.
Check out what reviewers are saying:
"My 12-inch has been perfect for years and this one is well on its way. So low maintenance. Great, heavy quality."
"This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile."
"I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."
