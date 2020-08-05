Katya and Trixie Mattel Aren't Sure Why You Want Their Advice, But They're Ready to Give It

Bust out your fans and dust off your Contact DVD because UNHhhh is finally back!

After a long, pandemic-induced hiatus, the brainchild of Drag Race alumni Katya and Trixie Mattel is picking up where it left off, resuming its fifth season with weekly new episodes released on WOW Presents Plus. And as the fan-favorite drag queens at the heart of the series made clear to E! News ahead of their big return, they're just so happy to finally be in the same room again after a brief segue into remote filming for their short-lived spin-off Trixie and Katya Save the World.

"When we went back, we had to stay six feet apart always and no touching. No touching…But it's much better to be doing in the same room instead of remotely because the energy is totally different," Katya (born Brian McCook) said. "I don't like the Zoom thing. I'm just so sick of that. Whether it's six feet apart or 60 feet apart, it doesn't matter—as long as I can see and react in real time in the room with somebody because it's just strange on the video."