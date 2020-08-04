Pucker Up: Camila Coelho's Elaluz Lip Collection Has Launched!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've been looking for the perfect balm to nourish your lips, or a red tinted lip stain to uplevel your summer beauty style, look no further. Camila Coelho's beauty line, Elaluz, has officially launched with two lip products you'll definitely want to add to your beauty collection!
The inspiration behind Elaluz springs from Coelho's personal connection to makeup, ranging from her memories of being a little girl getting red lipstick from her grandmother for a passport photo, to a job at a Dior makeup counter after high school, to her experience as a makeup artist, all leading up to her YouTube career. And throughout those experiences, Coelho was acutely aware of how makeup could transform and empower people.
"I started dreaming of one day having my beauty line, my beauty brand, and my mom always told me, 'Camila, anything is possible. You can dream as big as you want. If you work hard, if you believe in yourself, you will accomplish one day,'" Coelho tells E! exclusively. "I always kept that to myself, and you know I dream really big because I think about it, 10 years ago, my life was completely different than it is today. But I believed in it, and launching this brand, it's definitely my biggest professional dream coming true. So, why create the brand? Because beauty is where I started. It's part of my life. I know I have a fashion line, but a beauty brand it's really like, in a way, my life is coming full circle."
Believe it or not, the last little push to create Elaluz came from fashion icon Diane Von Furstenberg. The two talked about creating Elaluz at the Met Gala in 2019, and their conversation was exactly what Coelho needed to keep following her dream. The result is a brand that's fresh and accessible, with a focus on offering essentials that are parsed out in smaller drops rather than launching a full line in one fell swoop (keeping in line with Coelho's personal preference for mindful consumption). Plus, the flagship lip products are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, PEGs, TEA, DEA, GMOs and artificial fragrances, along with being cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan and Leaping Bunny Certified.
But most importantly, Elaluz was designed to be inclusive.
"I'm Brazilian. I come from a multicultural country. I know my multicultural Brazilian heritage. And I have such a global following as well," says Coelho. "Over the years, I listened to so many comments and questions that would touch on, you know, 'I love this concealer but unfortunately I can't find my color' or, 'I love this product, I would love to try it but it didn't work for me because of many reasons.' I felt the need and the desire for Elaluz to be an inclusive brand in every single way with our products, in our team, in our photo shoots, in our campaigns. I want everyone to look at Elaluz and feel represented in a way. So I'm sure we're gonna learn so much throughout the years, we're not perfect, but we are willing to learn, we are willing to change. I want people to look at Elaluz and feel represented, so that's one of our keys."
As for Coelho, launching a new beauty line among all her other creative pursuits has made for a busy and challenging time, but she still makes time for self care. Coelho feels her mental health is important, and ensures she takes time each day to sit outside in the sun and feel connected to nature to help calm her mind. Another thing she does? Says Coleho, "If you're, you know, feeling nervous, whatever it is, like, that's kind of making your mind stressed, try the twenty second hug. Hugging someone for 20 seconds relieves stress, and it's so crazy how well that works so every day I do that every single day."
But she also makes sure to do a home spa day once a week, with a bath and hair mask, and a face mask when she can. "I love doing face masks at least once a week, sometimes it's like scrubbing face masks, other times a sheet mask," she says. "And in my bath water, I put Epsom salt. It's a type of salt that you can find at pharmacies, that once it goes in really warm water, it kind of becomes kind of like ocean water, so that is amazing for your skin in general, and also for your face. I take a clean white face towel, and I wet it and I just keep dabbing it on my face like that clean Epsom salt hot water. And it's amazing for your pores and also relaxes your body.
"And I've been trying to take more care of my hair, my face. I'm not wearing too much makeup. I'm taking care of my skin, keeping it very hydrated. I have this one product that I love. It's from NeoStrata. I'm doing that twice a week, every other day or twice a week. It's made for people who have acne prone skin. It keeps my skin really controlled. When I use that it closes my pores and I really never get pimples."
Elaluz's first two products, the 24K Lip Therapy and Lip & Cheek Stain, are available now. Shop them both below!
Elaluz 24K Lip Therapy
Intensely rich and hydrating, this super-powered lip therapy has a soft, gel-like texture that melts on contact, leaving your lips with a soft sheen and a little bit of glow thanks to flecks of gold. Even better? It leaves your lips smoother, softer and more luscious. You can wear it solo for a healthy natural lip look, or pair it with the Lip & Cheek Stain for a pop of color.
Elaluz Lip & Cheek Stain
You know that barely-there wash-of-color that everyone seems to be wearing on their lips this season? This is the perfect product to help you achieve that look. This combo lip and cheek stain is coconut water-infused and super lightweight, and features other lip nourishing ingredients such as Brazilian guarana and prickly pear extracts to hydrate your lips with this sheer, buildable color in a perfect shade of red.
