Selena Gomez Reveals Rare Beauty Launch Date

Selena Gomez is ready to release Rare Beauty into the world.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the superstar singer announced the launch date for her makeup brand in a message to her fans on social media. "I'm SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com," the 28-year-old star wrote. "I've had so much fun creating everything and can't wait for y'all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!"
In a video posted on the Rare Beauty Instagram on Tuesday, Gomez said that we're living in a time where it's "all about" appearance. "And that can be exciting and fun, but at the same time it can just be a bit dangerous," the Disney alum explained. "So I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy, it's not something that you need."
Gomez went on to note, "I felt like that's kind of who I am. I'm very authentic, I've very real with my fans, so I'm excited that I got to venture into this."
The actress concluded her video message by stating, "Any girl, woman, boy, whoever they are, they can just feel beautiful just exactly how they are."
This launch date comes six months after Gomez first announced Rare Beauty, named after her latest hit album. In a message to fans on July 29, Gomez teased exciting things ahead after taking time away from social media. "I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much," the star said. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."
Rare Beauty launches Sept. 3.