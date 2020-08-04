NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Hoda Kotb Is Totally Down for a Wild Mykonos Bachelorette Party!

By Allison Crist Aug 04, 2020 6:24 PMTags
InterviewsExclusivesShowsCelebritiesHoda KotbJenna Bush HagerDaily PopJustin SylvesterCoronavirus
Related: Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Tease What's Next After Reunion

The Tokyo Olympics may be delayed until 2021, but TODAY show anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weren't going to let summer pass without getting into the athletic spirit. 

The duo is currently competing in what they're calling the "Hoda and Jenna-lympics," as they explained to E!'s Justin Sylvester on Tuesday's Daily Pop

The best part of the ongoing TODAY show competition? The co-hosts have enlisted the help of actual Olympians to judge their efforts! For example, on the first day of Hoda and Jenn-alympics, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman watched as the two attempted cartwheels, the splits and somersaults, eventually giving them scores on a scale of 10.

"It's a disaster and so much fun at the same time," Hoda told Justin, noting that they still have other sports to compete in. "We both ran high school track and were both bad then, so fast forward to now. It's hilarious."

Jenna added, "Neither one of us is competing up to our top form necessarily, but both of us are really competitive."

For now, Jenna is on track to take the gold, but anything could happen!

The pair recently reunited after COVID-19 forced most of the TODAY show cast to work from home, but they're glad to be back together, they told Justin.

"Now when she's out of my sight for like a minute, I'm like 'Where did Jenna go? Has anyone seen Jenna?'" Hoda explained. "It works. We're like puzzle pieces. It works."

Trending Stories

1

Laguna Beach's Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti Reunite

2

Bottoms Up! See the Cast of Coyote Ugly Then and Now

3

Katy Perry Supports "Friend" Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

read
Al Roker Reveals What He Misses Most About Filming TODAY Show Pre-Pandemic

"I think so many people have been separated from either work colleagues or family or friends—people that they miss—and I will just tell them all that the reunion is sweet," Jenna said.

And now that they're reunited, Justin suggested they start to plan a wild, post-coronavirus bachelorette party for Hoda, who announced her engagement to her longtime love Joel Schiffman back in Nov. 2019. 

"We should get the girls, we should get the gays and we'll all just go on one big party," Justin told Hoda and Jenna, suggesting Mykonos as a destination. "We'll do the whole nine yards!"

"I want to party with Justin so bad right now," Hoda replied. "I can't even articulate the level which I need Justin!"

Watch the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip!

Trending Stories

1

Bottoms Up! See the Cast of Coyote Ugly Then and Now

2

Vanderpump Rules' Danica Dow Files Restraining Order Against Ex

3

Katy Perry Supports "Friend" Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

4

See Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Tributes

5

Chance the Rapper Is Teaching His Daughter, 4, About Her "Superpower"

Latest News

Chance the Rapper Is Teaching His Daughter, 4, About Her "Superpower"

The Love Story of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

See Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Tributes

Maddie Ziegler Apologizes for Past "Racially Insensitive" Videos

Bottoms Up! See the Cast of Coyote Ugly Then and Now

Laguna Beach's Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti Reunite

Vanderpump Rules' Danica Dow Files Restraining Order Against Ex