Hoda Kotb Is Totally Down for a Wild Mykonos Bachelorette Party!

The Tokyo Olympics may be delayed until 2021, but TODAY show anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weren't going to let summer pass without getting into the athletic spirit.
The duo is currently competing in what they're calling the "Hoda and Jenna-lympics," as they explained to E!'s Justin Sylvester on Tuesday's Daily Pop.
The best part of the ongoing TODAY show competition? The co-hosts have enlisted the help of actual Olympians to judge their efforts! For example, on the first day of Hoda and Jenn-alympics, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman watched as the two attempted cartwheels, the splits and somersaults, eventually giving them scores on a scale of 10.
"It's a disaster and so much fun at the same time," Hoda told Justin, noting that they still have other sports to compete in. "We both ran high school track and were both bad then, so fast forward to now. It's hilarious."
Jenna added, "Neither one of us is competing up to our top form necessarily, but both of us are really competitive."
For now, Jenna is on track to take the gold, but anything could happen!
The pair recently reunited after COVID-19 forced most of the TODAY show cast to work from home, but they're glad to be back together, they told Justin.
"Now when she's out of my sight for like a minute, I'm like 'Where did Jenna go? Has anyone seen Jenna?'" Hoda explained. "It works. We're like puzzle pieces. It works."
"I think so many people have been separated from either work colleagues or family or friends—people that they miss—and I will just tell them all that the reunion is sweet," Jenna said.
And now that they're reunited, Justin suggested they start to plan a wild, post-coronavirus bachelorette party for Hoda, who announced her engagement to her longtime love Joel Schiffman back in Nov. 2019.
"We should get the girls, we should get the gays and we'll all just go on one big party," Justin told Hoda and Jenna, suggesting Mykonos as a destination. "We'll do the whole nine yards!"
"I want to party with Justin so bad right now," Hoda replied. "I can't even articulate the level which I need Justin!"
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip!