Ratched Might Just Fill the Void While You Wait For More American Horror Story

We may have to wait for more American Horror Story since it hasn't been able to film yet, but that hole in your heart may just be filled by Ratched.

Sarah Paulson stars in and executive produces the Netflix drama, which was also executive produced by Ryan Murphy and tells the origin story of Nurse Ratched, the iconic character from the 1975 movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, as well as the 1962 novel of the same name. She was originally played by Louise Fletcher, but now she's played by Paulson, and she's only a little bit less terrifying.

The trailer makes it clear that just because Nurse Ratched is a little younger, that doesn't mean she's any less savage, and there's plenty of blood, gore, creeps, and even what looks to be a musical number reminiscent of season two of American Horror Story, which just so happened to also take place in a mental hospital.