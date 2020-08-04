Dave and Odette Annable Are Back Together Nearly 10 Months After Split

"It ain't all bad news" for Odette Annable and Dave Annable.

It was less than a year ago that the Brothers & Sisters co-stars confirmed to E! News they were splitting after nine years of marriage. "It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time," the Hollywood pair said in a statement in October.

"Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together," they noted of their 4-year-old daughter, Charlie. "We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time."

That separation publicly came to an end late Monday, Aug. 3, when both stars shared a major update on their Instagram pages. "2020. It ain't all bad news. #TheAnnables," they each captioned the same photo of themselves kissing, simultaneously confirming they are back together.

While their posts were nearly identical, Dave added some flirty banter by commenting, "My post is better."