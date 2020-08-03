Frank Ocean's Brother Ryan Breaux Dead at 18 in Car Crash

Frank Ocean's teenage brother has passed away, a source confirms to E! News.

According to the insider, Ryan Breaux died early Sunday morning, August 2, in a single-vehicle car crash in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was only 18 years old.

A press release issued by the Thousand Oaks Police Department states there were two victims in the accident, however, they have yet to identify the individuals pending notification of their families. Thousand Oaks Acorn, a local publication, reported that 20-year-old Ezekial (Zeek) Bishop also died.

Per the press release, authorities and the Ventura County Fire Department were both called to the scene at Westlake Blvd. (just north of Skelton Canyon Circle) around 1:33 a.m. local time.

"Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames," law enforcement said. "The two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department."