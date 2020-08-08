She Still Loves It: Inside Camila Cabello’s First Year As Shawn Mendes' Señorita

It wasn't so much that she was pretending she didn't need Shawn Mendes. Camila Cabello was just unaware.

She'd certainly had fun recording 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," the track that netted her a few trophies, a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the confidence to branch out from her Fifth Harmony roots. It was just, at 18 and only a handful of years into her pop star career, she wasn't entirely sure what it all meant. "I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career," she explained to Rolling Stone last fall. "I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings."

So, she shelved them, even resisting when the Canadian musician approached her with what he believed was another sure-fire hit.

"It took me 10 months to convince Camila to sing this with me," Mendes revealed to V magazine last June of the chart-topping, multiplatinum-selling, MTV VMA-winning "Señorita." Which, guilty. "This is true," she admitted. "My fans are just absolutely gonna hate me now. They're like, 'She's so stupid.' Honestly, it just takes the right time for things to happen, I feel. You know?"