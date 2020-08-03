NIKKI & BRIE BELLABeyoncéEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Prince Louis Is Royally Adorable in Never-Before-Seen Birthday Photo

Prince Louis turned 2-years-old in April. After sending their well-wishes, royal admirers received a thank you card containing a new portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son.

It's been more than three months since Prince Louis turned 2-years-old. As a token of appreciation for all the well-wishes sent the child's way, royal admirers recently received a thank you note on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thoughts in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday," a card read, per a photo shared by the account @katsroyalletters. "This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes."

The message also included a photo of William and Kate's youngest son. While the pictures looked nearly identical to the portraits released for Louis' birthday in April, eagle-eyed fans noticed some slight differences. For instance, even though the little one wore the same button-down shirt in this new snapshot, his hands weren't covered in paint like they were in the originals.

As followers will recall, the first set of snapshots showed Louis holding up his rainbow-painted fingers for a piece of handprint art. One even showed the little one with paint streaks on his face.

"I should have taken a photo of what I looked like after that, as well," Kate, who snapped the pictures, said during a May episode of The Morning. "Luckily, that wasn't documented, but I looked like Louis at the end."

This wasn't the only thank you note royal admirers recently received. @katsroyalletters also posted a photo of a message sent in appreciation of the well-wishes shared on Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday, which was this past May. The note featured the same portrait of the young lady shared on her big day. The photo was taken by Kate, as well.

To see more Cambridge family photos featuring Louis, Charlotte and Prince George, click here, here and here.

