Basketball Wives' Evelyn Lozada Reveals She's Been Catfished More Than Once

Even Evelyn Lozada has been catfished.

The Basketball Wives star revealed this to be true during a fun game of "Never Have I Ever" during her appearance on Quibi's Close Up by E! News.

"OK, ladies! We're gonna play never have I ever," co-host Will Marfuggi stated. "What you're gonna do is hold up 10 fingers and then, for each one that you've done, you're gonna drop a finger."

Even though Evelyn quipped that she was "scared" at the start of the segment, she and daughter Shaniece Hairston boldly shared their secrets, including a surprising one about the reality star's personal life.

"Have you ever catfished someone?" Will inquired.

"You know what's so crazy, this actually happened to me twice," the 44-year-old mother of two shared. "They were faking like they played sports!"