Former Ellen DeGeneres Show Producer Recalls "Culture of Fear" at Talk Show

A former Ellen DeGeneres Show producer is speaking out and sharing her experience working on the daytime series.

In a new piece for The Wrap, Hedda Muskat recalled behind hired in 2003 when the show was still in development.

But within a year and a half of joining, Muskat says she was sidelined in favor of a younger male producer. According to Muskat, she slowly received less responsibility like writing her own segments and appearing on set to greet and prepare the guests she had booked.

"One day I get called into the office," Muskat recalled. "[Producer] Ed [Glavin] says to me, ‘You know, Hedda, we're really loving your segments. I don't know how you do it. We're going to need all your sources.' I've worked 18 years to build those sources. Those sources are why you hired me."

After she refused, Muskat said, "I felt a turn, that I was really on everybody's s--t list."