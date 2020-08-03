Kylie Jenner Is Red Hot in Latex on Vogue Hong Kong Cover

Kylie Jenner brought the heat for her latest Vogue cover.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to reveal her Vogue Hong Kong cover, which is out now. For their "Act Now" cover shoot, which was captured by photographer Greg Swales, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a striking, maroon latex number by Yves Saint Laurent with thigh-high boots.

And, thanks to the direct look the youngest Jenner gave the camera, our eyes were drawn to the reality star turned businesswoman's signature pout, which was accentuated by a glossy nude color. Even though this isn't Kylie's first Vogue cover—which was back in 2018 for Vogue Australia—she's clearly very proud of it.

"vogue babyyy," the mother of one declared on Instagram. "thank you @voguehongkong for this cover. @gregswalesart"

Of course, Kylie's sisters also sounded off on the striking cover. Not only did Kim Kardashian declare that the cover was "just stunning," but Khloe Kardashian went on to call Kylie a "Queen!!!"