Terry Is "Tired" of His Daughters Teasing Him in LOL-Worthy The Bradshaw Bunch Sneak Peek!

The Bradshaw Bunch will be here before you know it.

The brand new E! show—which follows Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw's life in rural Oklahoma—is launching this September, and though there's no predicting all of the madness to come, you can get a better idea of what to expect by watching this trailer!

In the clip, fans of the acclaimed sports analyst immediately see a much different side of Terry than they're used to. That's because at home with his family, Terry is simply "Dad."

And his daughters, Rachel, Erin and Lacey—who describe Terry as "a really good girl dad"—definitely aren't intimated by him! The trio, along with Terry's wife, Tammy, can be seen messing with the Super Bowl champion throughout the sneak peek, whether they're attacking him with Nerf guns or jokingly mocking him.

"How is he gonna be taken seriously or have dignity?" Rachel says.