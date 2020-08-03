JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals His Unfiltered Opinion of the Cats Movie

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who composed the long-running Broadway version of Cats, weighed in on the controversial 2019 film adaptation.

It sounds like Cats the movie is a memory Andrew Lloyd Webber would rather forget. 

While it may feel like an entire century has passed since the release of the legendary Broadway musical's film adaptation last year, it's actually only been less than eight months since Tom Hooper's criticized CGI version arrived on the silver screen, unveiling Hollywood superstars like Taylor SwiftJennifer Hudson and Judi Dench in feline form. 

Webber is no stranger to the production. He not only composed the long-running Broadway version, but also the music for the film, as well as co-writing and co-producing the Golden Globe-nominated original song for the movie, "Beautiful Ghosts."

But, according to a newly published interview with The Sunday Times, the Oscar winner is not exactly a fan of the latest Cats iteration, either.

"The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided, as he had with Les Mis, that he didn't want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show," he told the newspaper. "The whole thing was ridiculous."

 

See the Stars of Cats in Character

As many reviews and a 20 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes indicated, fans of the divisive film were in short supply. Even cast members James Corden and Rebel Wilson poked fun at the movie's visual effects while presenting the category onstage at the 2020 Oscars

YouTube

Meanwhile, the movie was a big winner at the 2020 Razzies, racking up awards for Worst Picture, Worst Director (Hooper), Worst Supporting Actor (Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Wilson) and Worst Screenplay (Hooper and Lee Hall). 

