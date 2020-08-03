Why Keke Palmer "Expected" Her GMA Show to Be Canceled

Keke Palmer appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and shared why she wasn't surprised Strahan, Sara and Keke was canceled.

"When the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds—was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID," the 26-year-old actress said. "So, I kind of knew that, you know, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later because our show is really about an audience."

Palmer then explained that while her GMA3 show with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines focused on news, it also featured entertainment segments that produced "really fun conversations" and a "lighthearted" atmosphere.

"So, the time is a different time now," she continued. "Some of the conversation has changed, and I think that just kind of pushed SSK out. So, I expected it."

ABC announced the suspension of Strahan, Sara and Keke in March. The network replaced the show with a news program about the global coronavirus pandemic called What You Need to Know. Then, in July, reports spread that Strahan, Sara and Keke was being canceled entirely.