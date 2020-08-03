JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz Is Engaged: See Her Ring

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz announced her engagement to boyfriend David Stanley. Scroll on to see her ring.

Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged!

After two years together, the Glee star and boyfriend David Stanley are set to tie the knot. The duo shared the exciting news with their social media followers on Sunday, Aug. 2. "Yes, a million times, yes," Jenna wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple and their adorable French bulldog named Bear. David also posted the picture, which showed Jenna's gorgeous diamond ring, on his Instagram page, writing, "Yes."

In response to the news, many of the couple's friends, family and fans sent their well wishes. Jenna's former Glee co-star Demi Lovato, who recently got engaged herself, commented on her post, "OMG JENNNAAAAAAA!!!!!!!! I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU."

The singer, who is set to tie the knot with actor Max Ehrich, continued, "DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP."

Jenna's pal Nina Dobrev also commented on her engagement post, writing, "Jenna!!!! Congrats!!!"

2020 Celebrity Engagements

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old star's friend Sarah Hyland couldn't help but gush over Jenna's engagement ring, commenting, "HOLY S--T!!!! YES!!!!! IT'S F--KING GORGEOUS."

It was just over a month ago that Jenna and David celebrated their anniversary.

Related: Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Actor Max Ehrich

"2 years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing. 2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family," Jenna wrote on Instagram in June alongside a sweet family photo. "Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come. Happy anniversary mi amor."

