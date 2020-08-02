Simone Biles Makes Romance With NFL Player Jonathan Owens Instagram Official

Simone Biles has struck gold with her new boyfriend.

The 23-year-old Olympic athlete put her love on full display in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, August 2. If anything, Simone made her romance with Houston Texans player, Jonathan Owens, officially official.

"It's just us," she captioned her post, alongside two adorable images of her and her beau. In the first photo, Simone is smiling from ear-to-ear, as Jonathan smizes into the camera. The second picture shows the two cozying up, with the NFL star leaning in for a kiss.

It was only last month that the couple sparked romance rumors, which happened the same month Simone confirmed she and Stacey Ervin Jr. decided to split after three years together.

On Jonathan's birthday, the 23-year-old star shared a special tribute on her Instagram Stories, according to The Shade Room. "Happy 25th birthday," she captioned her post at the time, alongside an image of the NFL star giving her a piggyback ride. "Hope this year brings you everything you want & more."