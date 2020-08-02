Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Packs On the PDA With Model Casey Boonstra

Paul Brown

"There was a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages," she described. "I didn't want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you're also saying I can't be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played."

"For me, I would have stuck by this person no matter what," she went on. "Through all the fights and everything I would have never given up, but it wasn't reciprocated. He was moving on, and he is moving on and I need to do the same."

Harry opened up about the breakup but told a different side of the story.

"What we had was like nothing I ever had before," he shared in his video. "You can literally go back and watch the show and you will see how infatuated I am by Francesca. I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca."

"I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time...," he explained. "Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia."