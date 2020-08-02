New York Mets Say Yoenis Céspedes "Has Opted Out Of the 2020 Season" After He Misses Game

UPDATE: Following news that New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes couldn't be reached after he missed Sunday's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, his team issued a statement surrounding his absence.

New York Mets general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, said the outfielder "has opted out of the 2020 season." According to SNY TV, the MLB star made this decision after having Coronavirus concerns.

At this time, Céspedes' whereabouts are still unknown.

New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes is sparking concern over his well-being after he didn't report for Sunday's baseball game.

The 34-year-old outfielder was set to play against the Braves in Atlanta, however, the Mets stated he never showed up. Moreover, the team hasn't been able to reach the MLB star.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement, per Mets Field Reporter Steve Gelbs.

According to Gelbs, Céspedes' team doesn't believe his "safety is at risk" at this time.

SNY TV shared similar reporting on Twitter and said the New York Mets feels the outfielder's absence from today's game "is simply a player not showing up for work."