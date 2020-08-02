Relive Brie Bella's Pregnancy Journey in Honor of Her 2nd Baby's Birth!

JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

By Alyssa Ray Aug 02, 2020 7:28 PM
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are parents of two!

Today, E! News learned that the Total Bellas star and her WWE superstar husband have welcomed their second child into the world.

"It's a BOY!!!," Brie captioned her Instagram post. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

As E! readers may recall, Brie announced her pregnancy in a joint statement with twin Nikki Bella, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The exciting pregnancy news came just under three years after Brie and Bryan welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. The oldest Danielson was born in May 2017.

Of course, like she did while pregnant with Birdie, Brie gave many updates on social media throughout her 2nd pregnancy. Whether she was posting pics of her growing belly or sharing sweet family snaps with Bryan and Birdie, the Belle Radici co-founder has kept her 7.7 million followers in the loop.

In fact, just before her due date, Brie wrote, "6 days away from my due date. Dilated at a 2. So many Braxton Hicks. Not sleeping. Water weight coming on strong. Many stretch marks across my belly to let me know I'm almost there."

photos
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

She added, "I can't wait!!! I'm so very excited to grow my family and meet this wild baby in my belly."

And now, baby no. 2 is finally here!

So, in honor of her little one's arrival, take a look at both of Brie's pregnancy journeys below.

Instagram/Brie Bella
8 Months

"How sweet to be super pregnant with this one #8months," Brie wrote alongside this image with Nikki.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Baby Shower Brie

"Baby Shower Vibes #34weeks," she shared.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Family Babymoon

"Nothing is better than a mountain escape!!" Brie exclaimed.

Instagram
30 Weeks!

"30 weeks," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Growing So Quickly

"Bird and my Belly are growing too fast," the Total Bellas star relayed.

Instagram
Pregnancy Fashion

"Nothing beats a brand that doesn't sacrifice style for maternity. Obsessed with @legoeheritage maternity line because I feel like my baby bump doesn't get in the way of fashion," she shared.

Instagram
Bare Bump: Round Two

"Hello 3rd Trimester," Brie exclaimed. "#28weekspregnant"

Instagram
Gorgeous Mama

"Thought it was time to get ready," Brie shared online.

Instagram
26 Weeks!

"26 weeks," the Belle Radici co-owner wrote. "Baby b is so active, already waking Mama up through the night."

Instagram
Birdiebee Babe

"Putting on my workout clothes to remind me to get a sweat sesh in," the pregnant E! star said on Instagram.

Instagram
Boy or Girl?

"The belly is growing!! Went to the doctor today and everything is right on track," Brie wrote in April. "Still debating if I'm having a boy or a girl. What does everyone think?"

Instagram
Pretty in Orange

Brie uploaded this after the premiere of the new Total Bellas season!

Instagram
No Missed Workouts

Brie getting some exercise in!

Instagram
Pool Life

Brie lounging by the pool and listening to The Bellas Podcast.

Instagram
22 Weeks!

Brie reached the 22-week mark in her pregnancy and documented the moment with this selfie.

Instagram
All Together

Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram
Wedding Guest Fun

Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.

Instagram
Selfie Game Strong

Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.

Instagram
Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
Lunch Date

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.

Instagram
Craving Apples

"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "

Instagram
Chaos Cuties

"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"

Instagram
Family Dinner

"Dinner with Dad!!"

Instagram
Business Lady Bump

"Quick pose before the panel"

Instagram
Sweet Selfie

"Baby bump love!!!"

Instagram
Second Baby Bump

"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!! ���� #secondtrimester bliss"

Phamous / BACKGRID
Family Outing

The Bella Twins and their baby bumps hit a local farmers' market.

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Twin Bumps

The pregnant twins step out with their growing baby bumps.

Instagram
Moments of Peace

"41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."

Instagram
Sunflower Signs

"Our Sunflowers have bloomed so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign that Birdie will be coming very soon!!! #40weekspregnant #4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."

photos
View More Photos From Brie Bella's Pregnancy Pics

Congrats to the couple on their newest addition!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9e|6p, only on E!

