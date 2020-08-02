Brie Bella Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella is a mother of two!
The Total Bellas star has given birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child, a baby boy. After waiting for the entire pregnancy to find out the sex, the reality TV star's little one was born on Saturday, August 1, officially making three-year-old Birdie Danielson a big sister.
"It's a BOY!!!," Brie captioned her Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"
Brie went into labor before her twin sister Nikki Bella, who is expected to give birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev soon. The two were elated to be pregnant at the same time, first revealing the news in a joint announcement back in January.
Brie also took to Instagram at the time to share the baby news with her fans, writing, "We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"
Like Brie said, fans will certainly be able to follow the twins' journeys when season six of Total Bellas premieres this fall. On an episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki revealed viewers will see "pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me."
Brie also shared her thoughts about baby No. 2's sex prior to learning if she was having a boy or a girl.
"I feel like I can't go wrong," Brie expressed on the podcast. "It'd be amazing to have a boy because I feel like it'd be just the spiritual twin of my sister's child...but then I know how special a sister is because I have one."
"Either way, it's gonna be a win-win situation," she added.
Season five of the E! show saw Brie, 36, and Bryan, 39—who have been married for six years after tying the knot at a Sedona resort surrounded by friends and family—open up about their relationship struggles. However, after a number of important conversations, the couple found themselves in a good place.
"I feel like we needed to hit a really hard place of questioning if we were right for each other, if our future was right...and I needed to be reminded that marriage isn't easy and it's not just gonna be there," Brie said on Total Bellas. "You do have to work on it. And I have a really good husband. He's such an amazing man. And I realized, like, hey, you need to step up or you're gonna lose someone really great."
In honor of Brie and Daniel adding another member to their family, take a look back at some of the couple's cutest moments by scrolling through the below gallery!