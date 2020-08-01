Gigi Hadid Passionately Kisses "Baby Daddy" Zayn Malik in Rare Couple Photo

Love is in the air!

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Friday night to show her boyfriend some love and affection. The supermodel not only posted a rare couple photo of her and Zayn Malik passionately kissing but she officially confirmed he's the father of her first child with her sweet caption.

"baby daddy," she wrote on the 'Gram, alongside a romantic portrait of her and Zayn packing on the PDA.

In late April, the 25-year-old star announced the special baby news during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she told Jimmy Fallon two days after rumored swirled online about her pregnancy.

"Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," she added.