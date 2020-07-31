JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Bachelor Nation's Bekah Martinez Claps Back After Being Told Her Daughter Is “Too Old” to Breastfeed

Former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez claps back at a troll who said her 17-month-old daughter is "too old" to breastfeed

By Cydney Contreras Jul 31, 2020 11:26 PMTags
CelebritiesBachelor Nation
Bekah MartinezInstagram

Bekah Martinez will not let people mommy-shame her.

The former Bachelor contestant is now a mother of two, and while she's no longer on a reality TV show, there's not much the star won't share with the public. From breastfeeding to body hair, Bekah has previously explained that she hopes her candor on these topics helps removes the stigma from them. 

This is part of the reason why she recently shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter, Ruth, 1, and newborn son, Franklin. She captioned the pic, "Just doin' my mom thing."

Though some of her followers expressed support for Bekah, a few people criticized her for continuing to breastfeed her 17-month-old daughter. "She's too old and is going to have psychological issues when she's older," one person commented.  

In a now-expired Instagram Story, the Chatty Broads host clapped back, "My daughter is NOT EVEN 18 MONTHS and I'm already getting comments like this."

photos
A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

"it's REALLY hard to get a child to involuntarily breastfeed so it's ridiculous when people claim someone's forcing their older child to feed," she explained. "If a child is voluntarily nursing ... there is NOTHING psychologically damaging about nursing through and even past the toddler years."

Bekah continued, "We've got it soooo backwards now as a society. Children don't have any concept of breastfeeding being sexual."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

TikTok Stars Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson Break Up

2

Regis Philbin Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

3

Ellen DeGeneres Discusses Workplace Complaints in Letter to Her Staff

Related: "Bachelor" Franchise Will Film Despite COVID-19

When the trolls later told Bekah she shouldn't share such intimate photos because her daughter will grow up and be embarrassed, she replied, "First, I don't know how long it's been since you've been a teen but I've never heard anyone make fun of someone for having photos breastfeeding with their mom. Second, my daughter's going to be a confident badass bitch who won't be fazed if someone was to say some dumb s--t about it."

Couldn't have said it better ourselves!

Trending Stories

1

Charlize Theron's Response to Being Told She Needs a Boyfriend Is Gold

2
Exclusive

TikTok Stars Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson Break Up

3

Regis Philbin Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

4

Ellen DeGeneres Show Producers Accused of Sexual Misconduct

5

Natasha Richardson's Son Micheál Hasn't "Fully Comprehended" Her Death

Latest News

Is a Lizzie McGuire,Hannah Montana Crossover on the Way?

Debbie Pushes Jess' Buttons in 90 Day Fiancé: HEA Clip

Bekah Martinez Speaks Out About Stigma Around Breastfeeding

What You Need To Know About Taskmaster, Your New Favorite Show

Remember These Names: Meet the Cast of Beyoncé's Black Is King

Ellen DeGeneres Show Producers Accused of Sexual Misconduct

BAFTA TV Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Winners