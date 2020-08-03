Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview: 9 Items to Add to Your List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you as excited about the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as we are? There are quite a few items in Nordstrom's preview of the sale that we have our eyes on. You can check them out below.

So, are you wondering when these deals will finally become available to you? Well, the sale begins on August 4 for Nordy Club Icons, August 7 for Nordy Club Ambassadors, August 10 for Nordy Club Influencers, August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.

In the meantime, remember to use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.

Ok, it's time to get window shopping!